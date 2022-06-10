10 Spots in Lagos Offering Excellent Lunches and Lunch Specials

In a city like Lagos, lunch is essential. It could be a heaping plate of eggs, finger foods, jollof rice, or a warming bowl of pasta with a glass of wine, but whatever the impulse, it’s worth stopping to take a midday meal. Whether you’re coming straight from the office or exploring the city, here are the lunch spots in Lagos you should check out to keep you on the go.

The spot: SOUTH Eatery And Social House

The Takeaway: SOUTH Eatery and Social House is a New Orleans-inspired gastro pub offering an expanded “brunch” menu that has something for everyone: burger, fries, Louisianan-style jambalaya and parma ham eggs benedict for whoever needs breakfast, and pizzas, pasta, and salads for everyone else.

Location: 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

The spot: Sketch Restaurant Lagos

The Takeaway: While every restaurant on this list has an impeccable ambience, the Sketch Restaurant is a literal work of ART! Walking into the restaurant feels like walking into a gigantic colouring book. The white and black 2d/3d walls make the space feel otherworldly. Their dishes are faultless, with an array of delicious meals that will make you want a return visit.

Location: 26 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos

The spot: Cactus

The Takeaway: Grab lunch on the go from Cactus, where you can get a quick slice of their cake and bread offerings or head inside for a sit-down lunch. Stir fry noodles, shrimp kebab, Lebanese cookies and more snacks round out the menu.

Location: 20/24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos

The spot: Kos Lagos

The Takeaway: If standby Nigerian dishes (things like Jollof, ofada rice, and amala) are what you are craving, Kos Lagos is your plug. The restaurant is a treasure chest of delicious African cuisines.

Location: 17B Kusenla Rd, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki

The Takeaway: Inside Ajao Estate, you will find Bernadines Restaurant & Lounge, an excellent and affordable spot where you can feast all day. You’ll find that all your favourite feel-good foods are represented here, including mouth-watering milkshakes and cocktails.

Location: 44 Osolo Wy, Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos

The spot: The Grid Lagos

The Takeaway: If you are looking for a great place to grab a meal to kick off the weekend, The Grid Lagos is the place to be. The menu includes refined Nigerian cuisines, mouth-watering desserts and a must-have ocean platter.

Location: 6 Thomas Ajufo street, off Opebi link road

The spot: Oeuvre Bistro

The Takeaway: Oeuvre Bistro is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. So if your need for lunch strikes you at 3 p.m., you’re in luck. They serve an assortment of cuisines, from pasta and steak dishes to flavoursome fish platters and more, which means going for lunch is a great way to pack in a special daytime meal.

Location: Ogudu Mall Kosofe, Ogudu, Lagos

The spot: 17th AVENUE

The Takeaway: Quick service, plenty of tables, and an extensive menu of pasta dishes, cocktails, platters, and more have made this a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike.

Location: 8 Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Cl, Oniru, Lekki

The spot: Ocean Basket Nigeria

The Takeaway: When you think of seafood cuisines, Ocean Basket is one spot in Lagos that comes to mind. Cure your seafood cravings with their top-notch cuisines that feature must-have seafood platters (obviously), prawns, fish, fries and mussels combo.

Locations: 35 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island

Ikeja City Mall, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa

58c Isaac John St, Ikeja GRA

The spot: Medusa Lounge

The Takeaway: This place is a haven for food lovers. From delicious desserts to impressive drink options and of course, we can’t fail to mention the pasta dishes and platters.

Location: 3 Ogbunike st, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

Can’t find your favourite lunch spots in Lagos on this list? Tag them below!