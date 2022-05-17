Connect with us

Welcome to 17th Avenue, a new Upscale Restaurant in the heart of Lagos

Mortein Collaborates with Shoprite to Fight against Malaria & Drive Nationwide Awareness on the Prevention 

Embark on an Enchanted Journey with Cartoon Networks New Series, We Baby Bears

Standout Swift Story: Watch Davido Talk on Challenging the norm while Uplifting others in Martell's New Film

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein advocates for Prevention as a Critical & Cost-Effective Way to combat Malaria

Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for an Outstanding Sales Manager, It could just be You | Apply Here

Here is what to expect from Pepsi Naija at the AMVCA 2022

Binge on your favorite Reality shows on GOtv this long weekend

According to Quacquarelli Symonds, the University of Dundee is a 5-Star Higher Institution | Read Here

BanOpal Clothes Nivea's Marketing Activation with the 'Dorcas' Dress

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Set in the heart of Oniru, the Lagos restaurant and bar scene welcomes 17th Avenue, an Upscale Lounge and Restaurant located at 8 Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Close Oniru, focused on meeting the needs of individuals that are particular about a refined and elegant relaxation spot.

The space is a fusion of a Brunch Spot, Lounge, and a restaurant – a three-in-one adventure in the same venue, with a casual and contemporary ambience, inclusive and thought-out menu, excellent service, and well-trained staff that delight in creating memorable experiences for its clients.

Attention was paid to every detail in the design process of the space as it is very different from what is already known, expect a colourful, and tropical theme when you walk in, as they have deliberately combined several elements during the setup to immediately make guests feel at ease.

The menu offers a large selection of continental dishes and comfort food options, such as a variety of flavoursome pasta, appetizing platters, juicy ribs, delicious spicy prawns and so much more to leave all five senses satisfied with a burst of flavours.

On May 7th, 2022, 17th Avenue will officially open its doors to guests from all walks of life for a fascinating experience. The invite-only launch will feature a series of exciting moments with the best mix of crowd, the professionally trained wait staff will welcome and serve guests appropriately, and the alluring venue will be filled with the right songs specially curated to set the tone of the space.

The restaurant is looking to redefine casual dining in the Lagos hospitality industry, whether you want to bring friends for a delicious bite, unwind before having a night out, or have a calm relaxing Brunch with colleagues and business partners. whatever your choice may be, 17th Avenue is definitely the ideal location.

For more information and updates, visit the social media pages @17thavenue.lagos

