Welcome to 17th Avenue, a new Upscale Restaurant in the heart of Lagos

Set in the heart of Oniru, the Lagos restaurant and bar scene welcomes 17th Avenue, an Upscale Lounge and Restaurant located at 8 Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Close Oniru, focused on meeting the needs of individuals that are particular about a refined and elegant relaxation spot.

The space is a fusion of a Brunch Spot, Lounge, and a restaurant – a three-in-one adventure in the same venue, with a casual and contemporary ambience, inclusive and thought-out menu, excellent service, and well-trained staff that delight in creating memorable experiences for its clients.

Attention was paid to every detail in the design process of the space as it is very different from what is already known, expect a colourful, and tropical theme when you walk in, as they have deliberately combined several elements during the setup to immediately make guests feel at ease.

The menu offers a large selection of continental dishes and comfort food options, such as a variety of flavoursome pasta, appetizing platters, juicy ribs, delicious spicy prawns and so much more to leave all five senses satisfied with a burst of flavours.

The restaurant is looking to redefine casual dining in the Lagos hospitality industry, whether you want to bring friends for a delicious bite, unwind before having a night out, or have a calm relaxing Brunch with colleagues and business partners. whatever your choice may be, 17th Avenue is definitely the ideal location.

