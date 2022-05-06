Mortein Collaborates with Shoprite to Fight against Malaria & Drive Nationwide Awareness on the Prevention 

Connect with us

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Mortein Insecticide from the stables of Reckitt Nigeria has embarked on a collaboration with Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN), owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, to drive nationwide awareness of malaria prevention. This was announced during a press briefing held at the Shoprite head office in Lagos.

L-R: Head of Key Accounts, Reckitt Nigeria, Afam Onwordi; Marketing Director Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzim Rezwan; Chief Commercial Officer, Shoprite, Jordan McCrackin, and Corporate Communications Manager, Shoprite, Venessa Ebifemi, during the Mortein- Shoprite partnership signing to join forces in the Fight to End Malaria Campaign.

With this partnership, Mortein and Shoprite aim to unite 206 million Nigerians in the fight to end malaria. According to the 2021 World Malaria report, an estimated 65 million malaria cases occur in Nigeria annually, and an estimated 23 persons die from malaria-related issues every hour in Nigeria.

Through its long-standing partnership with Shoprite Nigeria, Mortein will be offering special discounted products in all Shoprite stores across the country to ensure Nigerians have access to protection against mosquitoes, the carriers of the deadly disease. Both parties will come together to spread the message through in-store communications to customers.

L-R: Marketing manager, Shoprite, Olakunle Abiola; Head of Trade Marketing, Reckitt Nigeria, Victor Balogun; Corporate Communications Manager, Shoprite, Venessa Ebifemi; Head of Key Accounts, Reckitt Nigeria, Afam Onwordi, Chief Commercial Officer, Shoprite, Jordan McCrackin; Marketing Director Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzim Rezwan; Senior Buyer, Shoprite, Dawid Moelich; External Communications and Partnerships Lead, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, and Key Accounts Manager, Reckitt Nigeria, Daramola Quadri, during the Mortein- Shoprite partnership signing to join forces in the Fight to End Malaria Campaign.

Commenting on the partnership, Akbar Ali Shah, General Manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, said, “Lack of authentic information on vector control, and limited access to quality preventive products are some of the causes of malaria cases that the country unfortunately faces every year. It is why at Reckitt, we address these issues by reaching out to citizens through various channels including public service messages, key partnerships, media campaigns and of course the right product. We’re hoping that with all our efforts combined we will be able to help end the scourge of malaria in Nigeria.”

Reckitt’s commitment to Nigeria has been and continues to support efforts that promote the health and well-being of Nigerians. Reckitt, through its brand Dettol, has supported the government’s effort in promoting a healthy lifestyle for years through its ‘School Hygiene Programme’ that has educated across the nation, in over 7 million schools children and the ‘New Mums’ Programme that has educated over 5 million pregnant women to adopt healthy habits.

L-R: External Communications and Partnerships Lead, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh; Head of Key Accounts, Reckitt Nigeria, Afam Onwordi; Marketing Director Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzim Rezwan; Chief Commercial Officer, Shoprite, Jordan McCrackin; Corporate Communications Manager, Shoprite, Venessa Ebifemi, and Head of Trade Marketing, Reckitt Nigeria, Victor Balogun, during the Mortein- Shoprite partnership signing to join forces in the Fight to End Malaria Campaign.

Addressing the importance of such collaborations, the Chairman of Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSNL), Tayo Amusan said, “We are excited to be going into this partnership with Reckitt as it is important that brands and businesses prioritise their customers. As a fully Nigerian-owned enterprise, we are committed to upscaling our customers’ experiences at home and in our stores and their wellness is at the helm of this. With this partnership, we hope to do our bit to enlighten the numerous Nigerians that come into our stores daily in the fight against malaria”.

