Tetra Pak  is set to Educate you this Season with a Special Campaign tagged ‘Dairy Diaries’ with Adeola Adeleye

When was the last time you took a glass of milk? Or even drank yoghurt or had some cheese (and not just on pizza!). Oftentimes, we have heard people question the need for dairy in our diet and rightly so. While dairy may not be necessary for optimal health, it is the easiest way to get the essential nutrients we need to keep our heart, muscles, and bones healthy and functioning properly. Additionally, many Nigerian households in particular rank milk and dairy products as non-essential luxuries and prioritize other staple foods such as rice, beans, and yam.

This is why for the next few months, the world’s leading food processing and packaging company, Tetra Pak West Africa has curated a special campaign tagged ‘Dairy Diaries’ to educate you on everything you need to know about the nutritional goodness that is dairy. The campaign will be held as Radio sessions featuring expert nutritionist and dietician Adeola Adeleye who you may know on Instagram as askddietician.

If the only thing you associate with milk, cheese or yoghurt is white and black spotted cows – then get ready for some eye-openers! The Campaign will feature enlightening discussions on dairy nutrition, its different aspects of it, how it relates to different groups of people – Working Moms, the Elderly, Fitness Enthusiasts, and Children inclusive – and their nutritional concerns. Renowned Nigerian Dietician, RD. Adeola Adeleye, Managing Director of Praadom Dietary Consulting Services, and the health professional behind the popular “Ask the Dietician” will lead the conversation and share much little known knowledge about the diet and health significance of dairy products as it relates to fitness, weight gain/loss and dieting, parenting, healthy eating for busy people, bone conditions and so on.

What’s even better? There are fantastic freebies and gifts to be won! Every Radio Session of the Dairy Dairies Campaign will feature a Trivia segment where Listeners stand a chance to win freebies and gifts from Tetra Pak when they answer easy peasy dairy questions.

So, get your milky boots on! Hop on the train and follow Tetra Pak’s Dairy Dairies for better health. Catch the show every day on Beat FM Lagos, Kiss FM Abuja and Dream FM by 8 am, 8 am and 4:30 pm respectively, every Mondays Wednesdays and Friday.

The Diary Diaries is proudly sponsored by Tetra Pak, West Africa, one of the world’s leading food processing and packaging companies on a mission to protect and share what’s good by helping people improve their dairy dietary lifestyle, and awareness and choices.

Sponsored Content