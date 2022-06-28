Sandra Chukwudozie Opens Up on Life, Family & Entrepreneurship as she Covers Vanguard Allure

Nigerian entrepreneur Sandra Chukwudozie is cover star of the latest issue of Vanguard Allure Magazine. For the cover story, she shared details about her life, family, and business.

The businesswoman recently appeared on the 8th edition of Forbes 30 under 30 list alongside Elsa Majimbo and others. Speaking on this achievement, she talked about how proud she is that the international media is paying attention to young people who are making a real impact. “I’m proud that the international media is paying attention to young Nigerian women who are making real impact in the renewables sector,” she said. “I’m proud of what this exposure does for the psyche of the average Nigerian youth in these remarkably tough times.”

Sandra Chkwudozie grew up with entrepreneurial parents who are running an Oil and Gas and Real Estate business which inspired her career choice and led her to study Economics and Political Science at Manchester University.

Speaking about her career path and company Salpha Energy — a solar company that distributed a range of solar systems for homes and businesses, she talked about how working at the UN changed her mindset about energy. “…However, I gained a new perspective on energy when I started my career at the United Nations in New York. It was at that time that I found myself finding an outlet where I could actively work on effecting change,” she said.

She describes her style as simple and sophisticated, the entrepreneur also shared her biggest inspiration to be an exemplary and visionary leader. “My biggest inspiration is to be an exemplary and visionary leader who is an unapologetic advocate for the next generation of young leaders.”

Also speaking on the pressures she has to face as a female entrepreneur, Sandra shared her displeasure at having to constantly prove herself, unlike her male counterparts.

“Having to assert myself more and prove myself constantly in situations in which I think that a man would not need to do such things. Though over the years, people have come to accept that I’m a young female dominating my field.”

The entrepreneur describes herself as dynamic and only measures her success by her happiness and peace.

