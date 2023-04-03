Tems, Ayra Starr, Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Abeng Khloe Abiri named in Forbes Africa’s ’30 Under 30′

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, which celebrates the achievements of exceptional young entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders under the age of 30.

Dubbed “The Newest Self-Made Young Innovators and Leaders Scripting a New Vision for Africa,” this year’s list recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of 30 “multi-tasking multi-hyphenate entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders” who are driving Africa’s progress on their own terms. The list features Tems, Ayra Starr, Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Joel Abeng, and Khloe ‘Koko’ Abiri.

The finalists were selected from a pool of over a thousand applicants, which included former Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 alumni, an editorial team led by Under 30 curator Chanel Retief, as well as a panel of independent external judges and subject-matter experts. The rigorous selection process considered factors such as innovation, scalability, social impact, and overall contribution to the development of Africa.

“In a post-pandemic Africa, everything is evolving all over again; everything is a work in progress. That was evident in the pool of talent we received… because here is a young batch of people completely cognizant of the changes the continent is going through and who are coming up with ideas and solutions for some of these very new problems. There are also problems that have been around for a long, and they are now trying to tackle them quickly. I think the speed with which they are trying to execute some of these ideas is what we need to highlight. They are also building their own brand and changing the image of the continent,” says Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa.

And the class of 2023 are:

Dr Wedu Tose Somolekae, 29, Botswana – Founder, Medi-Glow Aesthetics
– Industry: Aesthetic medicine

Khethokuhle ‘Kay Yarms’ Ngonyama, 29, South Africa – Beauty Influencer
– Industry: Content creation

Koaile Monaheng, 29, Lesotho – Associate Director and Shareholder, Khantša Energy
– Industry: Renewable Energy

Mutethia Mbaabu, 29, Kenya – Co-founder and CEO, MarketForce
– Industry: E-Commerce

Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri, 29, Nigeria – Founder and CEO, Koko By Khloe
– Industry: Beauty and Skincare

Rosalia Nghitalesheni Joseph, 28, Namibia – Regional Coordinator, Women in Vector Control (WIVC), Central
and Southern Africa
– Industry: Medical entomologist/public researcher

Temilade Openiyi / ‘Tems’, 27, Nigeria – Singer-songwriter
– Industry: Music and Entertainment

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe / ‘Ayra Starr’, 20, Benin/Nigeria – Singer
– Industry: Music and Entertainment

Dr Olivier Uwishema, 29, Rwanda – Founder, Oli Health Magazine Organization (OHMO)
– Industry: Medicine/Research

Lethabo ‘Focalistic’ Sebetso, 26, South Africa – Rapper
– Industry: Music and Entertainment

Joel Embiid, 29, Cameroon – Center for Philadelphia 76ers National Basketball Association
– Industry: Professional Basketball Player

Nompumelelo ‘Mpoomy’ Ledwaba, 29, South Africa – Entrepreneur/Digital Creator
– Industry: Digital Marketing

Yvette Ishimwe, 25, Rwanda – Founder and CEO, Iriba Water Group
– Industry: Water Solutions

Hansel Ndu Okeke, 28, Nigeria – Co-founder and CEO, Weevil Company
– Industry: Technology

Germain Ndu-Okeke, 24, Nigeria – Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer, Weevil Company
– Industry: Technology

Asisat Oshoala, 28, Nigeria – Striker for Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona and the Nigeria women’s national
team
– Industry: Professional Footballer

Jacques Jordaan, 27, South Africa – Co-founder and Director, Specno
– Industry: Entrepreneur/Technology

Blessing Joel Abeng, 28, Nigeria – Co-founder and Director of Communications, Ingressive For Good
– Industry: Branding and Communications

Jessica Mshama, 27, Tanzania – Founder and CEO, Nakua Na Taifa Langu, Director of Assumpter Digital
Schools
– Industry: Entrepreneur/Social Impact

Dricus ‘Still Knocks’ du Plessis, 29, South Africa – Professional mixed martial artist in the Middleweight division
of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
– Industry: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Isaack Damian Buhiye, 28, Tanzania – CEO, Firm 23 Limited
– Industry: Digital Enterprise Solutions

Emmanuel Whajah, 29, Ghana – Creative Director, Videographer and owner of Emzy Production Films
– Industry: Film and entertainment

Cheslin Denman, 29, South Africa – Managing Director and Co-Founder, Trustlink Africa Hub
– Industry: Fintech

Mhlengi Mluleki Ngcobo, 28, South Africa – Founder and CEO, CoffeeMM
– Industry: Agriculture

Talifhani Tshitwamulomoni, 29, South Africa – Chief Operation Officer, Green Development Foundation
– Industry: Sustainability

Cody Gordon, 26, South Africa – Co-founder and CEO, CG Technology Group (be frank, Constructive Candor
and It’sOk)
– Industry: Mental Health Technology

Thembi Kgatlana, 26, South Africa – A Forward for NWSL club Racing Louisville FC and South Africa
women’s national team
– Industry: Professional Football

Mohammed Kudus, 22, Ghana – Attacking midfielder for Eredivisie club Ajax and the Ghana national team
– Industry: Professional Football

Sharva Hassamal, 29, Mauritius – Founder, Portage Labs
– Industry: Information Technology

Alessandrio Bergman, 29, South Africa – Founder, SYNC Model Management
– Industry: Fashion and Marketing

