AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 410

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy
Bella @tracy_loveday
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @poshmakeuppro
Bella @iniedo
Outfit @house_of_Dova
Hair @dv_saloon
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @adufegele
Photography @wale_visuals
Bella @realmabelmakun
Outfit @prudent_gabriel
Makeup @karomzsignature
Hair @dv_hairsalon
Turban @adufegele
Photography @honor_gabriel_
Bella @pearledun
Dress @sheyeoladejo
Gele @adufegele
Makeup @glammed_by_gaga
Bella @tracy_loveday
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @poshmakeuppro
#AsoEbiBella
Dress @beevee_emporium
Bella @bolajiogunmola
Bella @ayo_perla
Dress @doit.dottes
#AsoEbiBella
Bella @adeola.dr
Dress @mariebabs
Dress @capesnfringes
Bella @simisanya
Dress by @bibilawrence
Muse @iambibilawrence
Photographer @boboiso
Mua @leatty.beauty
Muse @carolynahutchings
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Styling @medlinboss
Makeup @revysbeauty
Hairstyling @dv_hairsalon
Dress @scisscoredbyesse
Bella @boltawkamoolah
Bella @call_me_dainty
Dress @tiam_secrets
Bella @makeupbyjaytee
Bella @thengeljbsmith
Dress @radchaleur
Dress @bxfrox