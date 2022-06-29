AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 410

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy

Bella @tracy_loveday
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @poshmakeuppro

Bella @iniedo
Outfit @house_of_Dova
Hair @dv_saloon
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @adufegele
Photography @wale_visuals

Bella @realmabelmakun
Outfit @prudent_gabriel
Makeup @karomzsignature
Hair @dv_hairsalon
Turban @adufegele
Photography @honor_gabriel_

Bella @pearledun
Dress @sheyeoladejo
Gele @adufegele
Makeup @glammed_by_gaga

Bella @tracy_loveday
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @poshmakeuppro

#AsoEbiBella

Dress @beevee_emporium
Bella @bolajiogunmola

Bella @ayo_perla
Dress @doit.dottes

#AsoEbiBella

Bella @adeola.dr
Dress @mariebabs

Dress @capesnfringes
Bella @simisanya

Dress by @bibilawrence
Muse @iambibilawrence
Photographer @boboiso
Mua @leatty.beauty

Muse @carolynahutchings
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Styling @medlinboss
Makeup @revysbeauty
Hairstyling @dv_hairsalon

Dress @scisscoredbyesse

Bella @boltawkamoolah

Bella @call_me_dainty
Dress @tiam_secrets

Bella @makeupbyjaytee

Bella @thengeljbsmith
Dress @radchaleur

Dress @bxfrox

