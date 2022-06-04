Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV’s “Just Friends”

Accelerate TV has premiered the trailer for its rom-com sitcom titled “Just Friends.”

Directed by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and produced by Nne Nlemadim, the sitcom stars Chy Nwakanma as Mari, Charles Etubiebi as Jay, Martha Ehinome as Sammy, Toluca Wumi as Bola, and Lucy Ameh as Toju.

The official synopsis reads, “A weekend meant to seal a budding love story between Maro and Jay is about to turn to a nightmare! Jay’s group of very friendly exes leave Maro confused.”

Watch the trailer below: