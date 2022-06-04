Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV's “Just Friends"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Mercy Eke in this New Episode of "Tea with Tay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Akah Nnani Looks Absolutely Dapper on Accelerate TV's 'The Cover'

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Shots On Shots... Watch Maxee & Dan Dizzy drink through this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living

A Super Yummy Recipe for Egusi Soup, Courtesy of Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Angel vs Maria: A Recap of What Went Down on Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

BN TV Living

Watch a New Episode of Sisi Yemmie's 'Sisi Weekly' Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Trailer for Diane Russet's Film "Mo x Mel" Will Have You Excited for the Premiere

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Updated: Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's Proposal in this Special Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

BN TV Living Scoop

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman explore the value of alone time as parents on the "Due Parenting Podcast"

BN TV

Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV’s “Just Friends”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Accelerate TV has premiered the trailer for its rom-com sitcom titled “Just Friends.”

Directed by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and produced by Nne Nlemadim, the sitcom stars Chy Nwakanma as Mari, Charles Etubiebi as Jay, Martha Ehinome as Sammy, Toluca Wumi as Bola, and Lucy Ameh as Toju.

The official synopsis reads, “A weekend meant to seal a budding love story between Maro and Jay is about to turn to a nightmare! Jay’s group of very friendly exes leave Maro confused.”

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business

Flourish Joshua: Dear Nigerian Youth, Aren’t Our Parents All the Same?

BN Book Review: Bamboozled by Jesus – How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams  by Yvonne Orji | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Jackson Birgen is Unveiling the Comic Side of People’s Personality
css.php