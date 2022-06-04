Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Colourful Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Nollywood Weddings

Inside Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

Weddings

The #STING22 Forever Journey Began at a Friend's Birthday Party

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships Weddings

Get the Scoop on Stan and Blessing Nze’s Traditional & White Wedding in this Vlog

Weddings

Catch all the Feels of Lisa & Rachid's Mirror-themed Ivorian Civil Wedding

Events Scoop Weddings

All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's White Wedding

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s #AChocolateLoveStory White Wedding & We’re Relishing all the Beauty!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Recap of all The Amazing Features From This Week

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Girls Had A Blast at Her Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower

Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding was an Awesome Display of Love & Culture

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Colourful Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s another weekend and essentially, another time to relax and let our hair down. You already know, as it is a beautiful Saturday, there’s just one thing on our minds – yes, weddings! Saturdays are for weddings in our books and all over the world, we know love birds are saying their “I do” and choosing to do life together forever. Then there’s us… basking in the beauty of it all.

This week like all others have been filled with so much love and colour. Celebrating love in its finest form, we went from drooling over beautiful pre-wedding and wedding photos to tapping great energy from trending videos to taking down style lessons as well as enjoying all the beautiful emotions that love stories provide. If you missed anything this week, don’t worry – we’ve got your back. Here’s a rundown of all your favourite features from this week. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a colourful weekend!

Daisy & Junior Went From High School Sweethearts to Lovers Forever!

Gbemi & Collins Met at a Mutual Friend’s Birthday Party! #UltimatelyUagbor

#MeetTheEnekwechis! Judith & Damian’s Igbo Trad Will Make Your Day

Angela & Tobi Were Simply Meant to be! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos + Love Story

Of Family, Friendship & Love! Relish the Beauty of #TheIOaffair

A Platonic “Friends Date” Birthed the #NFlovestory!

The Stars Came Out to Shine at #AChocolateLoveStory White Wedding! Check Out Some of The Guest Looks

Check Out These Chic & Stylish Looks For a Perfect Wedding Guest Slay

Slay Effortlessly on Your Edo Trad With This Regal Beauty Look

Come Through With Finesse on Your Igbo Trad With This Alluring Beauty Look

Dazzle on Your Big Day With This Flawless Beauty Look

Muslim Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Has Got Your Name on It!

Brides-to-be Will Absolutely Love This Dreamy Beauty Look

These Bridesmaids’ Energy is the Perfect Start to Your Week!

This Couple Vibing on the Dance floor Will Make You Smile

We’re in Love With The Energy From This Bridal Squad

This Beautiful Couple Moment Will Have You Blushing Hard

This Beautiful Bride & Her Grandma are a Whole Mood!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business

Flourish Joshua: Dear Nigerian Youth, Aren’t Our Parents All the Same?

BN Book Review: Bamboozled by Jesus – How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams  by Yvonne Orji | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Jackson Birgen is Unveiling the Comic Side of People’s Personality
css.php