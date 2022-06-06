Young Love to Forever Love! Relish Daisy & Junior’s Destination Wedding in Athens

Do you believe in young love? Well, if your answer is no, Daisy and Junior are about to change your mind! The lovebirds met as youngins in high school and while music was the first bond, what they now share runs way deeper.

Over 15 years after their paths crossed for the first time, Daisy and Junior are still head over heels in love and have taken their love down the forever lane. Of course, we’re super excited for them. They exchanged their vows in the picturesque city of Athens to the witness of friends and family. Daisy was an absolutely chic bride Alonuko Bespoke dress and Junior came through dapper and suave. The ambience and overall beauty surrounding this couple as they committed to love each other for the rest of their lives has us deep in our feels and we can’t get enough of all the colours.

After the vow exchange, they went on to party into the night, with amazing food, great music and undeniable joy. Keep scrolling to enjoy their love story and beautiful wedding photos. Also, see how they settled into Athens Riviera with a welcome party.

Enjoy the beautiful photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride, Daisy:

We’re high school sweethearts who met in 2005 and have been together for 15 years. We bonded over our love of music (particularly Kanye West’s College Dropout album) and have remained best friends ever since! Great communication and having fun have been the recipe for our relationship’s success.

After our beautiful traditional engagement in Accra, 2019, the pandemic put a stop to our white wedding plans. However, we were able to finally have the wedding of our dreams, ultimately tying the knot in the beautiful Athens Riviera in the summer of 2022

Take in all the feels of their welcome party below.

