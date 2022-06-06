Connect with us

Weddings

Young Love to Forever Love! Relish Daisy & Junior's Destination Wedding in Athens

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Colourful Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Nollywood Weddings

Inside Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

Weddings

The #STING22 Forever Journey Began at a Friend's Birthday Party

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships Weddings

Get the Scoop on Stan and Blessing Nze’s Traditional & White Wedding in this Vlog

Weddings

Catch all the Feels of Lisa & Rachid's Mirror-themed Ivorian Civil Wedding

Events Scoop Weddings

All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's White Wedding

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s #AChocolateLoveStory White Wedding & We’re Relishing all the Beauty!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Recap of all The Amazing Features From This Week

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Girls Had A Blast at Her Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower

Weddings

Young Love to Forever Love! Relish Daisy & Junior’s Destination Wedding in Athens

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Do you believe in young love? Well, if your answer is no, Daisy and Junior are about to change your mind! The lovebirds met as youngins in high school and while music was the first bond, what they now share runs way deeper.

Over 15 years after their paths crossed for the first time, Daisy and Junior are still head over heels in love and have taken their love down the forever lane. Of course, we’re super excited for them. They exchanged their vows in the picturesque city of Athens to the witness of friends and family. Daisy was an absolutely chic bride Alonuko Bespoke dress and Junior came through dapper and suave. The ambience and overall beauty surrounding this couple as they committed to love each other for the rest of their lives has us deep in our feels and we can’t get enough of all the colours.

After the vow exchange, they went on to party into the night, with amazing food, great music and undeniable joy. Keep scrolling to enjoy their love story and beautiful wedding photos. Also, see how they settled into Athens Riviera with a welcome party.

Enjoy the beautiful photos and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride, Daisy:

We’re high school sweethearts who met in 2005 and have been together for 15 years. We bonded over our love of music (particularly Kanye West’s College Dropout album) and have remained best friends ever since! Great communication and having fun have been the recipe for our relationship’s success.

After our beautiful traditional engagement in Accra, 2019, the pandemic put a stop to our white wedding plans. However, we were able to finally have the wedding of our dreams, ultimately tying the knot in the beautiful Athens Riviera in the summer of 2022

Take in all the feels of their welcome party below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride:  @daisyboateng
Dress@alonuko_bespoke
Makeup@thequeenhadassah
Hair@papachichistyle
Planner@lajetfete
Photography@timioshinstudios
Decor@rosetta_eventi

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business

Flourish Joshua: Dear Nigerian Youth, Aren’t Our Parents All the Same?

BN Book Review: Bamboozled by Jesus – How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams  by Yvonne Orji | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Jackson Birgen is Unveiling the Comic Side of People’s Personality
css.php