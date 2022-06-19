Connect with us

This Tayo Aina Vlog Will Make You Book A Trip To Cape Town Stat!

Tayo Aina is one adventurous travel and lifestyle content creator that keeps us fascinated every time he shares his brilliant content on his channel.

 

A post shared by Tayo Aina (@tayoainafilms)

The Nigerian creative took a luxury trip to South Africa where he stayed in a picturesque camps bay villa in Cape Town as he gave us a breathtaking tour of the most beautiful vacation villa in the country.

Here’s what he had to say about the trip:

Inside the most Beautiful vacation villa in South Africa is a video about me traveling on a luxury vacation in cape town and staying at one of the best camps bay properties for a couple days. This is a full home tour of my 5 bedroom camps bay vacation villa. Cape Town is an Amazing Travel Destination and one of the most beautiful destinations in Africa. I totally enjoyed my stay and will definitely advise more people to come visit.

Get lost in his adventures below!

