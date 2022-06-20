Ziggy Nnamani’s Instagram is your Guide to a Vibrant Week in Style

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Hi, #BellaNaijarians!

We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on Nigerian fashion and beauty blogger – Ziggy Nnamani. This style star knows a thing or two about looking effortlessly stylish, she is one #BellaStylista who isn’t afraid to mix the most vibrant colours together, always looking insanely chic in bright colour combos without doing the most.

If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits for the week using Ziggy as a style guide.

Monday

Pairing a vibrant top with a dark base is a great way to strut into the week with confidence!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIGGY (@drealziggy)

Tuesday

If this dress doesn’t cure your post-Monday blues… Don’t worry, it will!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIGGY (@drealziggy)

Wednesday 

Just beacuse #BellaStylistas rock gorgeous pink pieces on Wednesdays!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIGGY (@drealziggy)

Thursdays

Black ensmebles are always good ideas! Don’t you agree?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIGGY (@drealziggy)

Fridays 

Denim pants plus vibrant tops make great combos on Fridays!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIGGY (@drealziggy)

Saturdays 

This outfit could not be more perfect for that brunch event you’ve got coming up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIGGY (@drealziggy)

Sundays 

This breathtaking look is sure to snag all the attention at the next event you show up in it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIGGY (@drealziggy)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

