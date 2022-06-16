The #UltimatelyUagbor Love Story Began at a Mutual Friend’s Birthday Party

We totally love parties. If you guessed that our reason is that it’s one of those places where love can be found, you are correct! If you’re not part of this school of thought, Gbemi and Collins are about to change your mind.

Gbemi and Collins met at a mutual friend’s birthday party. From one intriguing line to fun conversations in the DMs, a forever love story was eventually born! Collins popped the big question years after their interesting first meet and of course, she said Yes. Today, we get to drool over their beautiful If you missed their beautiful #BNBling moment, you should totally check it out here. We’re totally loving their lovely pre-wedding photos and the beautiful display of culture with their outfits. Their undeniable chemistry has us in our feels – you’ll definitely love to see it too.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride, Gbemi:

On September 11, 2015, my close friends and I made a trip to Maryland for one of our other friend’s birthday party. She had moved from Florida to Maryland for graduate school and we hadn’t seen her in a while, so we were all excited. During the party, she introduced Collins to us. He came with one of his friends, who was invited. When I saw them, I told him he looked familiar. He was trying to figure out where he had seen me but couldn’t figure it out. Later on, at the party, Collins spotted me again and called me over. When I got to him, he asked where I had seen him before because I said he looked familiar. And I replied, “I said you look familiar because you are my type” and I walked away.

I know I shocked him with my statement and left an impression. That was the last time I saw him at the party. When I returned to Florida, I got a friend request on Instagram and I noticed it was him but I could not remember his name. He liked a few of my pictures and sent me a message saying “Oh you’re the girl from the party”. I laughed and we had a great conversation and exchanged numbers. After talking constantly, enjoying conversations, and getting to know one another, we were officially boyfriend and girlfriend on October 24, 2015. We were a long-distance couple until I relocated to Maryland for travel nursing in the summer of 2017. We have been inseparable ever since.

Collins’ Side of the story:

It was September 11, 2015, and one of my best men Aderogba Ademiluyi invited me to a birthday party for a friend we mutually knew. Upon entering the party, the birthday girl introduced us to her friends. One girl, in particular, stood out and mentioned to me that “I looked familiar”. Befuddled by where she recognised me from, I introduce myself and the night continued. The party switched locations and when the moment was right, I called her over and asked “Where do I know you from?” She responds “I said that because you are my type!” and she walked away. That was the last time we saw each other at the party. I couldn’t just let it end at the party.

I did my diligence and was able to find her via Instagram and sent her a friend request. After like a couple of pictures, you know “applying pressure”, I sent her a message inquiring if she was the girl from the party. That message led to us exchanging numbers and having a plethora of conversations. After talking constantly, enjoying conversations, and getting to know one another, we were officially boyfriend and girlfriend on October 24, 2015. We were a long-distance couple until Gbemi relocated to Maryland for travel nursing in the summer of 2017. We have been inseparable ever since.

Credits

Bride @immabullnurse

Groom @cuagbor

Planner @FTKKonnect

BTS @WebbyFTK

Photography @Tunjistudio

Videography @Malekfotoweddings

Makeup @makeupbyashabee

Hair & Okuku @Dolledbynueye

Trad Outfit @bimmms24

Dress @matopeda.atelier