Relationships
Sweet Moments from Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred Akhuemokhan’s White Wedding
Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan tied the knot today. The wedding took place at Loveworld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy.
We’re sure you’ve seen their stunning pre-wedding photos and some moments from their traditional engagement on Instagram.
Now that the couple has had their white wedding ceremony, we are just here savouring the highlights of their day. Among those in attendance were some of the actor’s close friends, including Stan Nze and Wole Ojo, who served as groomsmen.
See all the moments of the #BAE2022 white wedding below:
