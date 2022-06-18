BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all The Beauty & Love From This Week

Connect with us

Hey there BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s always so exciting to finally unwind after a very busy week – just letting your hair down to feel the wind. So, on this note, we say happy weekend! Now, what better way to enjoy your weekend than to catch up on all the goodies that you have likely missed during the week? Well, that’s where we come in!

This week came with a lot of beauty and love just like every other week – but with its own sauce. From beautiful love stories to colourful weddings. Here’s a rundown of all the beautiful features from this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

Vanessa & Benjamin’s Destination Wedding in Ghana Will Fill Your Day With Love

Adora & Olisa’s Wedding Was a Colourful Festival of Love!

Esosa & Bowofola’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

It’s #CCTillInfinity! See How Camille & Chris’ Happy Ever After Began

A Smooth Sail Into Forever! Anjola & Babatunde Met at a Friend’s Party

Debbie Shot Her Shot at Timi- Now, The Lovebirds are On to Forever!

A Friend’s Graduation Brought Yimika & Muyiwa Together – Now, Love is Keeping Them Forever!

This Trad Styled Shoot is the Perfect Inspo For Your Yoruba Wedding

Big Day Coming Soon? This Minimalist Bridal Shoot Has Got Inspo For You

Exude Royalty and Style on Your Edo Trad With This Look

Dazzle in Blue On Your Trad With This Bridal Beauty Look

This Unique Asooke Will Def Make a Statement on Your Trad

Igbo Brides-to-be, You Certainly Want to Pin This Beauty Look!

This Beauty Look is Your Perfect Guide to Being a Dazzling Bride!

This Groom & His Squad’s Wedding Entrance is Full of Vibes!

This Beautiful Couple are Serving us Sweet Baecation & Honeymoon Inspo

This Bridal Squad Has Got Energy & Vibes For Days!

We’re Catching all the Feels With Camille & Chris’ Wedding Prep Moment

This Groom’s Reaction on Unveiling His Bride Will Make Your Day

This Couple’s #BNBling Moment Will Have You Blushing Hard!

We’re Taking Style Lessons From This Exquisite Bride!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

