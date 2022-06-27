President Buhari swears-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Ag. CJN following Justice Tanko Muhammad’s Resignation



President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Muhammad had resigned Sunday night, citing ill-health as the reason for the action.

Justice Muhammad’s resignation is coming a week after 14 Supreme Court Justices wrote a letter to him lamenting the poor state of affairs in the apex court, Channels Television reports.

According to the report, they complained of lack of accommodation, poor power, lack of vehicles, and inadequate travel and research staff, adding that Justice Muhammad had refused to address those issues.

This afternoon at the State House, President Buhari swore-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), in a ceremony attended by Vice President Osinbajo, Justices of the Supreme Court, & other senior Nigeria Government officials.

Speaking at Justice Ariwoola’s swearing-in, President Buhari said of Justice Muhammad: “CJN Tanko dealt firmly with the issue of reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte Orders that was assuming serious dimensions. History will be kind to him for his modest contributions to Nigeria’s Judiciary, the strengthening of our democracy.”

Buhari also bestowed on the outgoing CJN, the second highest national honour in Nigeria.

“In line with the custom of decorating Chief Justices of Nigeria with the second highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON), and upon the advice of the Council of State in that regard, as his Lordship CJN I. Tanko Muhammed is taking a

bow from the Supreme Court, I hereby bestow on him the National Honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON),” Buhari said.

“This occasion is an opportune time for me, to, as always, assure the Nigerian Judiciary that this administration is committed to ensuring the independence of the Judiciary and will not do anything nor take any steps to undermine your independence. We shall uphold the Constitutional provisions on the Rule of Law and the principles of Separation of Powers,” Buhari concluded.