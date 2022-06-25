Continuous Voters Registration will be Extended – INEC

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise will be extended.

Professor Yakubu made this know at the Youth Vote Count mega concert in Abuja on Saturday, June 25th. The exercise was billed to come to an end June 30th but following the massive turn out of potential voters as well as calls Nigerian youths on social media, as well as civil society organisations, the commission has decided to extend the deadline for registration.

No information was given on the new deadline, however, the announcement was made in a tweet by the official INEC account on Saturday.

*CVR will be extended *Register, collect your PVC *Vote on Election Day *Don’t sell your vote *2023 General Election will be credible. #INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, addresses the crowd at the #YouthVoteCountNG mega concert holding at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja,” the tweet said.

