Lagos Business School ranks Among the Top 50 Global Business Schools in Financial Times of London 2022 Executive Education

LeriQ launches African Valuables Collective (AVC), an NFT-focused company

Enjoy an Ultra Exclusive Experience with Starr Luxury Cars and Café Royal this Summer

LandWey Pioneers Social Impact Initiative & Set to Plant 5000 Trees in 12 Months

Feed Their Amazing: An Impactful Campaign by Flour Mills of Nigeria in Commemoration of the 2022 Children’s Day

Entries are Now Open for the 2022 Edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition

Leadway sets out to Promote SME Growth and Creativity at the 5th Edition of Lagos Leather Fair

Chipper Cash unveiled as Headline Sponsor of Trendupp Awards 2022! Winners to receive $16000 Cash Prize Collectively

Earn while you Spend Using the Lumi Instant Cashback App

OPPO Reno 7- The Portrait Expert is now Available Nationwide in Nigeria

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked as one of the top global business schools by the Financial Times in its Executive Education 2022 ranking. This is the 15th consecutive year that LBS features on this exclusive ranking table.

LBS, “Africa’s finest”, ranked 41 in Executive Education resulting from a 50th and 51st position in the Open Enrolment and Customs programmes ranks respectively.

Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean of LBS, commented on the achievement, saying,

“This accomplishment is proof that LBS is Africa’s leading business school, providing high-quality business education amongst the world’s best. It is a testament to the quality of our faculty, programmes, teaching methods and overall participant experience. Resulting from the activities of our faculty who are industry experts, we have become thought leaders in business, championing the drive for management excellence”.

Also commenting, the President of Lagos Business School Alumni Association and CEO of Businessday Media, Frank Aigbogun stated that

“Lagos Business School has since its inception provided the highest quality of management education to participants. Being ranked 41 in the world and number one in Africa is a great achievement that the LBS Alumni Association is proud of. Congratulations to the Dean, staff and entire LBS community”.

Financial Times is the world’s leading business publication, and it publishes an annual list of the best providers of executive education in the world based on programme and teaching quality, faculty excellence and diversity, international reach and other factors. LBS is the only African business school to make it into the top 50 this year, the school improved its position in open enrolment by 19 places.

 

