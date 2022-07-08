10 Tweets That Sum Up Why Ayo Shonaiya’s Documentary “Afrobeats, The BackStory” Is A Must-Watch

Connect with us

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Everyone should be familiar with the name Ayo Shonaiya. Not as an artist, but because of his role as the link between practically every Afrobeats musician in Nigeria.

The music entrepreneur has been working on the Netflix documentary since 2021 when it was first announced. “Afrobeats: The Backstory” features a stellar line-up of performers, including legends from the genre’s early days as well as more recent up-and-comers. Even though it was Netflix’s first-ever music documentary in Nigeria, it has sparked a tremendous deal of excitement in the music community.

“Afrobeats: The Backstory,” a 12-part documentary series by Shonaiya, masterfully chronicles the birth and evolution of the Afrobeats genre as it continues to gain worldwide prominence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayo Shonaiya (@ayoshonaiya)

Many people have praised Shonaiya’s work on the documentary, such as the details and the scripting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayo Shonaiya (@ayoshonaiya)

It’s evident that Afrobeats has taken over the globe, and based on the reactions of those who have seen it since its Netflix launch, it’s just going to become greater.

