10 Tweets That Sum Up Why Ayo Shonaiya’s Documentary “Afrobeats, The BackStory” Is A Must-Watch

Everyone should be familiar with the name Ayo Shonaiya. Not as an artist, but because of his role as the link between practically every Afrobeats musician in Nigeria.

The music entrepreneur has been working on the Netflix documentary since 2021 when it was first announced. “Afrobeats: The Backstory” features a stellar line-up of performers, including legends from the genre’s early days as well as more recent up-and-comers. Even though it was Netflix’s first-ever music documentary in Nigeria, it has sparked a tremendous deal of excitement in the music community.

“Afrobeats: The Backstory,” a 12-part documentary series by Shonaiya, masterfully chronicles the birth and evolution of the Afrobeats genre as it continues to gain worldwide prominence.

Many people have praised Shonaiya’s work on the documentary, such as the details and the scripting.

It’s evident that Afrobeats has taken over the globe, and based on the reactions of those who have seen it since its Netflix launch, it’s just going to become greater.

The Afrobeats documentary by Ayo Shonaiya on Netflix. Absolute masterpiece, it showed the value of keeping data and the growth of those who paved the wave for what we have now as Afro beats! It’s a must watch for music lovers! — Ademola Daniel bashir (@ADanielBashir) July 2, 2022

Ayo Shonaiya is such a perfect person to tell this story, without prejudice to his biases, most of the epochal moments intersect with him intentionally and at times inadvertently. It is a story being told from the front row and from the actor. Perfect mix. #AfrobeatsTheBackstory — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 1, 2022

Just one episode into #AfrobeatsTheBackstory and I’m already having that nostalgic feeling. Baba Keke and D1 Adeneye are truly pivotal to putting Nigerian music on the global map. Big kudos for putting this together @AyoShonaiya 👏🏼 — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 1, 2022

You have to give it to Ayo Shonaiya, such deliberate and conscious effort to document, profile and showcase historic milestones, accomplishments and moments is highy commendable.

Such a profound documentary – Nigeria has it all, no doubt. — Prince Gideon Olanrewaju (@LanreShaper) July 4, 2022

How uncle Ayo Shonaiya was able to beautifully articulate his thoughts and take us through the memory lane how #Afrobeats, music genre have evolved from 1998 till date is worthy of praise! Top notch documentary any day, anytime!! 👏👍 @AyoShonaiya#AfrobeatsTheBackstory — Saheed Alarape 💚🌱 (@saheed_alarape) July 1, 2022

The Story of Afrobeats on Netflix is what is called OWNING AND TELLING OUR STORY. Ayo Shonaiya deserves all the money and award in this country for doing such a fabulous job. — Chidi H. Lemchi (@CHLemchi) July 2, 2022

My daughter and myself stayed glued to our TV screen watching the series #AfrobeatsTheBackstory by @AyoShonaiya on #Netflix , it’s one documentary that took me back memory lane and simultaneously taught my daughter about great artistes from Africa. It’s a job well done. ✅🙌🏾👏🏾 — DOK – Ayanfẹ – Idẹra de 27 (@PrinceofSydney) July 3, 2022

The afrobeats documentary on Netflix was SOOOO good. The amount of detail. The nostalgia!!!!! Ayo Shonaiya did an amazing job icl. — foundational soft life babe (@ImaniDH_) July 5, 2022

I.spoke about our immense contributions from the South East to the culture pic.twitter.com/OuWjG24edX — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) July 2, 2022