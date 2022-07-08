Connect with us

New Music: Minz – Lady

Published

21 mins ago

 on


Afro-fusion artist Minz has released a new single entitled “Lady,” produced by Tuzi and Chopstix.

The track is off his debut project “By Any Minz” which is scheduled for release later this year.

Talking about the song on his Instagram page, he wrote; “My first single of the year. A very special record, Lord knows the work that went into creating this. I’m so happy y’all finally get to hear it. My biggest love to everyone who was a part of this process.”

Listen:

Stream “Lady” here.

