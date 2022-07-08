New EP: El Manny – Sorry For The Wait

Connect with us

Music

Music

Published

35 seconds ago

 on


El Manny releases his debut EP titled “Sorry For The Wait.” The body of work houses 4 tracks and features Ayanfe and Pev.

Throughout his debut EP, the up-and-coming artist uses different types of Afrobeats and Banku music on bouncy beats to reflect on his life. “Hustle” talks about his struggles in life before moving on to his love for women and the life that came after. No surprises there for an act who knows his music and works hard on his young career, which is clear in this body of work, while also talking about his struggles in life.

El Manny, who still believes in love, turns into a loverboy and a man who would do anything for his woman in “Cheque On It“, “Fall For You“, and “Tornado“, who delivered an electrifying body of work introducing himself to the world—and the ladies.

Listen to the new EP:

Stream “Sorry For The Wait” here.

