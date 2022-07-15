New Music + Video: Chiké feat. Flavour – Hard To Find

Just after his sold-out Chike Live: Lafayette London outing, Afro-pop/soul star and actor Chiké pedals towards the release of his hotly anticipated sophomore album christened “The Brother’s Keeper“, with the release of a fresh cut “Hard to Find” featuring African music royal Flavour.

Serving as the awaited set’s lead single, “Hard to Find” is a spectacle cut from the same cloth as fan-favourites yet delightfully refreshing sonically and lyrically as they effortlessly fuse English, Igbo, with Pidgin while painting a vivid musical picture passionately over the robust Highlife-pop orchestration from the crooner’s to-go DeeYasso and the renowned Masterkraft.

“…E dey hard to find, Dem no dey see am for road…” the duo on the arresting chorus reaffirming that indeed love and the beautiful things of life are ‘hard to find’. The number ushers in the August arrival of “The Brother’s Keeper” which is poised to follow up his acclaimed debut album “Boo of the Booless“, which took to the ground like a burning bush during the harmattan season on arrival and was hailed as an instant classic by critics.

“Hard to Find” arrives with an accompanying music video which was shot in several locations in Lagos, Nigeria over 48 hours. The cinematic visual pays homage to the Ghanaian wedding culture and is directed by Director Pink for Pinkline Films and produced by Anny Productions.

Watch the music video below:

Stream here.