Connect with us

Promotions

Jaara Technologies is advancing E-Commerce for the Nigerian Youth & Supporting the Future of Small Businesses

Promotions

The Union Bank 'Save & Win' Promo is Back! Here's Your Chance to Win Cash Prizes and other Gift Items worth over 55 Million Naira

Promotions

Union Bank Partners with Junior Achievement Nigeria to Empower Young Girls at the LEAD Camp 2022 | July 25

Promotions

Medbury Medicals receives Special recognition as the Most Responsive Covid-19 Testing Company in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Mastercard Rewards a Lucky Cardholder with a Ticket to Watch UEFA Champions League

Promotions

Congratulations! Jim Iyke Bags an Ambassadorial Deal with M.GURUSH 

Promotions

FBNQuest Launches ‘Powered by People’ Campaign to assert its Commitment to Stakeholders

Promotions

Introducing oraimo's Latest Super Time-Piece - 'The Watch 2 Pro'

Promotions

Directors, Writers, Producers, and Creatives, Are you Ready? The Camon 19 Short Film Competition has Started

Events Promotions

Meet the Artists exhibiting at the Modern and Contemporary Nigerian Arts (MOCONA) Auction by ARTSPLIT | July 15th - 31st

Promotions

Jaara Technologies is advancing E-Commerce for the Nigerian Youth & Supporting the Future of Small Businesses

by Barry Okojie

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Coming into a fast-growing e-commerce ecosystem in Nigeria, Jaraa had to define its entrance by a singular commitment to improving the fortunes of small business owners, providing conditions for more convenient access to visibility, increased sales, and ultimately business growth. Jaraa has continued to innovate its operations to deliver a platform that will provide better conditions for small businesses to thrive thereby, helping to drive the spirit of entrepreneurship and the growth of small businesses in Nigeria.

Popularly referred to as market wey make sense, a colloquial expression in Nigeria representing a business transaction that ends eminently satisfactory for both parties, Jaraa looks to keep evolving as that digital marketplace, consistently delivering on the ideal marketplace experience where all transactions are transparent, agreeable and concluded with a smile, both for seller and buyer.

As a strategic corporate intent, the idea to establish Jaraa was birthed from the desire to stimulate the small businesses ecosystem, by providing better conditions for these businesses to onboard with confidence, helping them grow with support. The platform makes this possible through a generically democratized visibility offering that comes for free, amongst other support benefits.

Ultimately, the idea is to provide a secure and seamless marketplace experience for small business owners who remain without the means to own physical spaces for paid visibility, by providing secure a digital equivalent that offers the same potential for free, growth support and the guarantee they can sell unlimited goods and services on those same terms. Also fundamental to the Jaraa experience is ensuring a solid level of security for all business transactions on the platform, presently provided by a world-class security system for optimized user experiences.

For the seller, the Jaraa marketplace is the ideal sales point for business engagement, offering free market visibility, customer acquisition, increased sales, and the assurance of business growth. For the buyer, the Jaraa marketplace is that one-stop digital shop for all legal goods and services in Nigeria, cutting across industries, product ranges, and careers, where the best deals are struck and they leave with the smoothest transactions and happiest results.

In the last few years, small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria have contributed around 48 percent of the country’s GDP, according to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics. They account for around 50 percent of industrial jobs and nearly 90 percent of the manufacturing sector in terms of several businesses, with a total population of around 17.4 million. This emphasizes the notion that SMEs are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

Jaraa marketplace looks to be one of the many leading reasons why this growth continues, helping Nigeria achieve its true economic potential, captured in the expansion of its private sector.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation

Awom Kenneth: Here’s Why Your Best Bet into Tech is Talent Sourcing

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant
css.php