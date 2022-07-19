The Union Bank ‘Save & Win’ Promo is Back! Here’s Your Chance to Win Cash Prizes and other Gift Items worth over 55 Million Naira

Union Bank has announced the return of the ‘Save & Win Promo’, its flagship campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers with cash rewards and other gift items worth over N55,000,000.

Following a successful first season, this second edition of the nationwide campaign which coincides with the Bank’s 105th anniversary will benefit more customers to appreciate them for their support and loyalty over the years.

Speaking on the reason for the campaign’s rerun, Lola Cardoso, Union Bank’s Head, Retail Banking & Digital said:

“Union Bank is excited for the return of our Save & Win promo. This campaign is another opportunity to give back to our customers in a way that matters while promoting the savings culture among Nigerians. As we celebrate our 105th anniversary, we remain committed to delivering products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

The promo which will run from July to December 2022, is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly. Savers who qualify to participate in the monthly, quarterly and end of the year draws stand a chance to win N105,000 monthly, while 5 winners will go home with N500,000 each in two of the quarterly draws. One lucky customer will snag the star price of N5,000,000 during the grand finale set to hold in December alongside other consolation prices.

To increase their chances of winning in the draws, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000. Winners in the promo will emerge through a series of transparent, electronically- generated draws which will be supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

