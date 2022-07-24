The Creative Kids Zone Launches Computer Literacy Fellowship Programme to Empower Teenagers with Technology Skills

The Creative Kids Zone is a fully registered not-for-profit organisation set up to train African kids and teenagers in technology for free; they are on a mission to expand creativity in as many underserved kids as possible by training and empowering them with the technological skillset, thereby increasing the number of young minds in Tech and preparing for the Future.

TCKZone reaches out to thousands of kids in African communities and makes them ambassadors for technology, by organising free training to introduce your kids to technology, coding, design, robotics, ai, game development, mobile app, web development, and other STEM fields.

In the last three years, TCKZone has been involved in training 5000+ kids in Primary and Secondary Schools in Technology. TCKZone recently won a Contemporary Catalyst Programme Grant by Amaka Studio leading them to unveil the Computer Literacy Fellowship Programme For Teenagers.

TCKZone Computer Literacy Fellowship is a fully sponsored 3-months fellowship program designed to equip teenagers aged 13 – 18 years with several technology skills, allowing them to start a career in technology and get work opportunities and experience. During the 3-months duration of this fellowship, you will be given training, and mentorship, become certified and possibly get internship opportunities.

The first cohort sponsored by Amaka Studio takes in 2,000 teenagers who are aged 13 – 18 years, either affected by the ASUU strike or have recently written JAMB or WAEC examinations.

Do you know a teenager within this age range? Register them here or call 0812 647 6445

For more information send a mail to [email protected] or call 0812 647 6445 Application ends on August 7th 2022.

