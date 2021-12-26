Connect with us

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi Chats with AMAKA Studio about Her Journey So Far & Plans for Festive Season

Neptune3's "Best Friends in the World" is Coming Back for a New Season | See the Teaser

You Won't Want to Miss This Episode of "Therapy"

Efa Iwara, Ade Laoye & Abayomi Alvin Answer fun Questions about A Naija Christmas

Yemi Alade Wraps Up the Year with Visuals for "Fire"

Check Out Barry Jhay's Live Performance of "Kabiyesi" on "Glitch Africa"

Watch Pasuma perform a Fuji remix of "12 Days Of Christmas" on Netflix's "A Naija Christmas"

Ngozi Nwosu & Chioma Okoli get into the Christmas Mood in this Episode of Ndani #TGIF Show

See the cultural beauty in Yaba Buluku Boyz' Live Performance at AFRIMMA 2021

Toke Makinwa joins Taymesan in this Special Christmas Episode of "Tea With Tay"

AMAKA studio caught up with the former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, to hear about her journey thus far and being a part of Creative Africa Nexus. 

She let us in on some of the challenges and backlash she faced as she purposefully stepped into reign as Miss Universe, the former pageant queen speaks passionately and thoroughly about representing Africa as a Xhosa woman, and what she’ll be getting up to over the festive season.

She says, “Continue being creative. Do not give up on it, do not let it go because I know a lot of people will tell you that there’s no future and creativity, which is wrong because that’s exactly where the future is.”

Watch the full interview below:

