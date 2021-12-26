Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi Chats with AMAKA Studio about Her Journey So Far & Plans for Festive Season

AMAKA studio caught up with the former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, to hear about her journey thus far and being a part of Creative Africa Nexus.

She let us in on some of the challenges and backlash she faced as she purposefully stepped into reign as Miss Universe, the former pageant queen speaks passionately and thoroughly about representing Africa as a Xhosa woman, and what she’ll be getting up to over the festive season.

She says, “Continue being creative. Do not give up on it, do not let it go because I know a lot of people will tell you that there’s no future and creativity, which is wrong because that’s exactly where the future is.”



Watch the full interview below: