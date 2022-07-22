The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre(W.TEC) is Now Taking Applications for ‘She Creates Camp’ for Girls 2022 Edition

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC) is now accepting applications for her 2022  She Creates Summer Camp, slated for  August 7th – 20th.

The pioneering and award-winning camp for girls promises to make this summer vacation a memorable and fun learning experience for your daughters. The camp program is designed to help intervene early, combat stereotypes, and tackle the technology gender divide.

Themed “ECO INNOVATORS,” the residential STEAM camp (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics)  will focus on “Renewable Energy and Software Innovation,” featuring exciting hands-on tech classes, mentorship sessions, skill-acquisition classes, excursions, and lots of extra-curricular fun activities. This is the 14th edition of the award-winning STEM-camp. At its inception in 2008, the camp was the first of its kind in Nigeria. This year is slated to be held in Lagos.

Details for SheCreates Camp

Date: August 7 – 20 (2-week residential camp)

Fee: N 150,000 per participant

To Register: Complete the online form or contact [email protected] or call 08124183666 for more information.

Camp Courses:
Renewable Energy
Electronics
Mobile App Design
Team building
Career-talk sessions
Excursions
Extra-curricular Activities

Targeted participants: The ”She Creates Camp” is a STEAM camp for girls between the age of 13 and 17 years who are enthusiastic about ICT and technology.

In addition, the Camp is highly competitive and we would love that your daughters to participate this year so kindly apply early. You can also view photo albums of past Lagos 2018 / 2019 camps.

For general information about any of our camps, please email [email protected] 

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

