Aquafina unveils its Brand Influencers in a Star-studded TVC themed ‘Padi of Life’

Published

4 hours ago

 on


After weeks of teasing, Aquafina finally unveiled their new brand influencers by releasing a star-studded TVC – themed Aqaufina Padi of Life TVC. 

Superstars like Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Aproko doctor, Swanky JK, and Munachi Abii appeared on the TVC. The Aquafina Padi of Life TVC highlights the importance of having someone who always has your back and how Aquafina will always be your “Padi Of Life.”

The TVC depicted different everyday scenarios and showed us how Aquafina Premium Drinking water is the perfect Padi Of Life.

The TVC aims to showcase how water is perfect for any moment. The Aquafina brand is committed to showing everyday Nigerians that water is and should be everyone’s Padi Of Life.

Watch below: 

 

 

