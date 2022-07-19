BNShareYourHustle: Twinkletoes n More is Your One-Stop Shop for Handmade Bags, Shoes & Belts

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Twinkletoesnmore | @twinkletoesnmore224

Abidemi Oluwatoyin Adetuga, the creative director of Twinkle Toes n More, founded the company five years ago out of love and enthusiasm for beautiful, well-detailed, and top-notch hand-crafted leather wears. Because they do not compromise on quality and good service delivery, this SME has garnered tremendous support from its loyal clients.

They make high-quality handcrafted bags, shoes, purses, belts, hand bands, and custom unisex clothing. As suppliers of high-quality materials for our products, they are in the business of providing unrivalled value for money.

Their walk-in store is situated at No. 4 Jibowu Street, Yaba, Lagos.

You can contact them on Instagram or call 08134951557