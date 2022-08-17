Connect with us

Di'Ja Teases New Music Dropping Soon

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

New Video: 1da Banton feat. Zlatan - No Sleeping

New Video: Fireboy DML feat. Asake - Bandana

Mercy Chinwo Has Got Vibes For Days & We Love to See It!

DJ Consequence Fronts the Latest Issue of Taylor Live Magazine

Adedamola Adedayo: "Playboy" Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

New Music: Tooy - Running To You

“Here’s my story of strength and resilience” – Adekunle Gold Explains New Tattoo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Adekunle Gold just got his first tattoo.

The singer revealed the news of his ink, which is on his lower right arm and features a bamboo growing out of a lotus flower, in a fan mail. He explained how significant his new tattoo is to him and why he decided to get it.

“Back to my tattoo: I pondered about it for a while, for a few years actually. I have tweeted it so many times that I was going to get one but I was afraid as heck lol and I would always ask myself this “Adekunle why do you want to draw on your body?” It wasn’t until this Miami trip that I connected the dots,” he wrote in a part of the letter.

Adekunle Gold went on to explain the meaning behind it, stating, “It symbolises strength and resilience and the ability to rise above all and any adversity. That’s the story I have chosen to tell the world about Adekunle. A boy who refused to back down when no one believed in him, a boy who was so sure of his potential that no adversary could hold him down. A boy who pushed and charged forward towards his dreams until he achieved them.”

Read the full letter below:

