

From hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate, Asake is now a house owner.

The singer took to his social media pages on Thursday, to share a photo of his newly acquired mansion.

Taking a line from Fireboy DML’s track “Glory,” he captioned the post, “Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate.”

Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate 🏡 pic.twitter.com/8bThB7fnVw — ASAKE (@asakemusik) August 18, 2022

Congratulations Asake!