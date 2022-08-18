Connect with us

Asake is Now a House Owner!

"Here’s my story of strength and resilience" - Adekunle Gold Explains New Tattoo

Di'Ja Teases New Music Dropping Soon

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

New Video: 1da Banton feat. Zlatan - No Sleeping

New Video: Fireboy DML feat. Asake - Bandana

Mercy Chinwo Has Got Vibes For Days & We Love to See It!

DJ Consequence Fronts the Latest Issue of Taylor Live Magazine

Adedamola Adedayo: "Playboy" Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

From hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate, Asake is now a house owner.

The singer took to his social media pages on Thursday, to share a photo of his newly acquired mansion.

Taking a line from Fireboy DML’s track “Glory,” he captioned the post, “Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate.”

Congratulations Asake!

