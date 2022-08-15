Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Chioma Ikokwu addresses her Friendship with Iyabo Ojo & Squabble with Toyin Lawani on #WithChude

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda talks about how important it is to have women in the workforce on "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover" with Tomike Adeoye & Gbemisola

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: Cyph discusses the Possibility of a "Ship" with Doyin outside the House | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: "I passed out before I got on stage with Ebuka" - Watch Christy O's Interview on BN TV

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

We Love ❤️... Sweet Moments from Mary Remmy & Jason Njoku's Wedding in the Maldives

BN TV Movies & TV

This episode of the "I Said What I Said" podcast with Swit Ope will make you laugh out loud

BN TV

Beeauty Goddess & SoftMadeIt team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Obara 'M (My Blood)" starring Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh & Onyeka Onwenu

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 (Season 2) of TNC Africa's "Little Black Book" on BN TV

BN TV

Chioma Ikokwu addresses her Friendship with Iyabo Ojo & Squabble with Toyin Lawani on #WithChude

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Beauty entrepreneur and the “Real Housewives Of Lagos” star, Chioma Ikokwu aka Chioma Good Hair had a chat with Chude Jideonwo on friendship with fellow RHOL cast, Caroline Danjuma, Iyabo Ojo, and her squabble with Toyin Lawani.

On Friendship: 

Part of friendship is being able to point out when somebody is going on the wrong part or doing the wrong thing. And I felt in that instant, you guys didn’t see it because like I said, it wasn’t actually filmed. It’s not like they filmed it and chose not to add it. The fight with Iyabo was not filmed.

It came from nowhere, maybe whatever personal reasons but it just came from nowhere. It was from there you created this big issue with somebody that was so close to you and Iyabo was really close to Caroline, maybe not so much on camera but they were actually really close.

So Iyabo was always looking out for her and giving her advice like her elder sister/ motherly figure and it’s like this person has just been there for you when she didn’t have to. Everybody makes mistakes, you’ve made a mistake fix it, is that so much to ask, it was just the attitude that followed, ‘I’m not saying sorry, I’m not saying sorry, okay, fine sorry’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

On her squabble Toyin Lawani:

At no point did I ever insult Toyin’s business, ever.  If anything, I said you’re creative, you’ve very talented, so many times throughout the season I’d be like you’re even too good for Nigeria, Nigeria doesn’t deserve you. I’ll hail her, I’ll encourage her, anybody can bear witness to that. There was never a time I’ll ever insult her business.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Subscribe to watch.withchude.com right now to watch the video version or to listen.withchude.com or Apple Premium to listen to the extended play podcast.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business

Adedamola Adedayo: “Waje 2.0” Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Celebrating the Life and Times of Biyi Bandele
css.php