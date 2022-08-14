BNxBBNaija7: Ilebaye & Khalid Have Been Evicted from Big Brother’s House!

Ilebaye and Khalid have been evicted from Big Brother’s house, making them the 3rd and 4th housemates respectively to leave the show by eviction this season.

They were up against Bryann, Groovy, and Phyna.

Here’s their first post-eviction interview:

Ilebaye says Dotun is hot and sexy, and we should watch out for Dotun x Ilebaye outside the house. Ahem, ahem. Our coverage of today’s live show is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaxLushHair #BNBBNaijaLUSH — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2022