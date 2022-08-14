Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7: Ilebaye & Khalid Have Been Evicted from Big Brother's House!

Aso Oke, but with a Modern Vibe! Here's Ebuka's Look for Tonight's Eviction Show

#BNxBBNaija7: Catch All the Highlights from Saturday Night’s ‘Orijinal Party’

#BNxBBNaija7: Cyph discusses the Possibility of a "Ship" with Doyin outside the House | Watch

#BNxBBNaija7: "I passed out before I got on stage with Ebuka" - Watch Christy O's Interview on BN TV

This episode of the "I Said What I Said" podcast with Swit Ope will make you laugh out loud

Watch the Trailer for "Obara 'M (My Blood)" starring Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh & Onyeka Onwenu

Watch Episode 2 (Season 2) of TNC Africa's "Little Black Book" on BN TV

#BNxBBNaija7: 10 Questions With Christy O on Her Time in Biggie's House & Fave HMs

From Comedy to Nollywood... Watch Mr Macaroni Share His Story on the "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

3 hours ago

Ilebaye and Khalid have been evicted from Big Brother’s house, making them the 3rd and 4th housemates respectively to leave the show by eviction this season.

They were up against Bryann, Groovy, and Phyna.

Here’s their first post-eviction interview:

