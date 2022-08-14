Movies & TV
#BNxBBNaija7: Ilebaye & Khalid Have Been Evicted from Big Brother’s House!
Ilebaye and Khalid have been evicted from Big Brother’s house, making them the 3rd and 4th housemates respectively to leave the show by eviction this season.
They were up against Bryann, Groovy, and Phyna.
Here’s their first post-eviction interview:
Ilebaye’s post-eviction interview with Ebuka.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/XWBVVURlZz
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2022
Ilebaye says Dotun is hot and sexy, and we should watch out for Dotun x Ilebaye outside the house. Ahem, ahem.
Our coverage of today’s live show is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaxLushHair #BNBBNaijaLUSH
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2022
“It’s serious,” says Khalid of his relationship with Daniella.
Our coverage of this live eviction show is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNLUSH #BBNaijaxLushHair pic.twitter.com/vvj4Z5xkc1
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2022
Khalid is ready to get to work and make that money outside the house!#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 14, 2022