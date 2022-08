DJ Tunez has released his new track, “Majo,” which features Wizkid, Alpha P, and Tay Iwar. P. Priime produced “Majo,” which will be the first single for the upcoming EP “Cruise Control Vol. 1.”

This song is a follow-up to the previously released “Bad Girl,” which includes Wande Coal and Victony.

Listen to “Majo” here.