Here are 5 Exciting Shows for Your Kids on GOtv this Holiday Season

Published

4 hours ago

 on


The holiday is on and it’s kids’ season! GOtv has got your loved ones covered with an array of exciting programmes to keep them entertained, educated and of course, occupied.

GOtv is the home of unrivaled entertainment content for all age grades, you can be sure that your kids are about to have a fun and exciting holiday season. So, whether you are bonding with your kids or a kid at heart, here are some exciting kids’ content showing this holiday.

Patrick Star Show

Remember Patrick Star from your favourite kid show, SpongeBob Squarepants? He is now a television star! In this spin-off from the SpongeBob series, Patrick Star begins a talk-show from his family home. He gets help from his sister Squidina to make the show a success, but he has to deal with frequent shenanigans from his parents Bunny and Cecil, and his grandfather GrandPat as they become a threat to the success of his show. The kids can enjoy the series every weekday at 8:20am on Nickelodeon (GOtv channel 62) starting from August 25.

Dog with the Extraordinary Jobs Show

Dogs are regarded as man’s best friend because of their valuable services to humans. This show captures the adventures of super-dogs of different species and their heroic deeds. What better way to teach kids in real time the qualities of one of man’s closest domestic animal? The kids can watch each episode on Da Vinci kids (GOtv channel 66) every Sunday at 04:05pm.

Spidey and Amazing Friends

More superhero stories coming the kids way this holiday! One of them is the iconic superhero, Spiderman! Kids will get to see their favourite characters, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales show off their superpowers to take down villains like Rhino, Doc Oock, and Green Goblin against all odds. This will be showing on Disney Junior (GOtv channel 60) every Wednesday at 09:00am.

Craig of the Creeks

With Craig of the Creeks, kids are about to learn leadership skills, friendship and problem solving. This cartoon tells the story of a ten-year old, dark-skinned boy who loves to play at the creeks with his friends Kelsey and J.P. On several occasions, he leads his friends on heroic adventures to assist other kids whenever they need his help. This will be showing on Cartoon Network (GOtv channel 67) on weekdays at 2:15pm.

Cyber Chase – Season 13

The Cybersquad is back for a thirteenth season! The CyberSquad is made up of three children Jackie, Matt, and Inez from planet earth who are taken to Cyberspace, a digital universe, in order to protect the world from the villain Hacker. They regularly deploy a combination of problem-solving, mathematics, environmental science and wellness skills to prevent Hacker from taking over Cyberspace. This new season brings more adventure, the kids can afford to miss this fun and educational series. This will be showing on PBS Kids (Ch65) on weekdays at 3pm.

To stay connected to unrivalled kids content on GOtv, download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

