Connect with us

Events Promotions

Here’s how Orijin gave the #BBNaija7 Housemates a Memorable Party Last Weekend

Events Promotions

Kingsley Eze, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Fade Ogunro set to Speak as Dominion City VI launches Transition Business School for Entrepreneurs

Events

Universal Music Group Nigeria hosts the First Edition of Kulture Konnect | See Photos

BN TV Events

Returning to Work After Having a Baby? This is Kaliné's Advice

Events

Klala Films and Photography Celebrates the Graduation Ceremony of 33 Students from the 2022 Photography Academic Session | See Photos

Events

Hello Amuwo Odofin! Burger King Now has an Outlet Close to You

Events Scoop

Falz & Iyanya gave Fans an Unforgettable Experience at Mainland BlockParty

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Register for the Africa Creative Market + Get the Details | August 29th- September 3rd

Events Music

Flavour's performance at the 2022 SummerStage music festival was unforgettable

Events

Here’s how Orijin gave the #BBNaija7 Housemates a Memorable Party Last Weekend

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Last weekend, Orijin, a custodian of culture was the toast of the Big Brother Naija Saturday night party themed Orijinal Ankara party.

Saturday night parties are one of the highlights of Big Brother Naija weekends and Orijin delivered with melodious afrobeat music, flamboyant fashion, and its unique taste. The Level Up housemates partied away decked in stylish Ankara fabric, caps, gele, beads and handcrafted Orijin accessories, with the irresistibly delicious tastes of the Orijin variants; the new Orijin Tigernut & Ginger, Orijin Classic, cocktails with the Orijin Bitters and Orijin Gin.

Consumers were not left out of the excitement of the Orijinal party weekend, Orijinals across social media partied along in Ankara and African print, alongside their favorite bottle/can of Orijin.

With the Orijinal Ankara celebration, Orijin continues to celebrate individuals who take pride in culture, blending the best of old and new, traditional and the contemporary to remain truly fresh, original and connected to their roots.

For more information on the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or on Facebook.
You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information – #BBNaijaOrijinalparty #StayOrijinal.

See Orijinal BBNaija photos below:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php