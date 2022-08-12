Connect with us

New Music + Video: The Fifth Culture – Spirit Break Out

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Uber talented gospel music collective, The Fifth Culture is out with their debut single, ” Spirit Break Out” and as the title suggests, it was made to provoke a shift in spiritual dimensions.

Filled with a message of absolute surrender to the steering of the spirit, Spirit Break Out deeply resonates with the believer’s yearning for a change in situations, atmosphere and general status quo. The powerful essence of this sound leaves listeners in awe and one can only look forward to more projects from this group.

Listen to the full audio here.

Watch the live video below:

 

