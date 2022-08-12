New Music: Kolaboy feat. Flavour – Normal Thing

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kolaboy is out with a new single titled “Normal Thing” which features Flavour.

In this song, Kolaboy flaunts his ability to keep us dancing and, with his smooth melodic-rap delivery, he draws imagery from different angles while creating an atmosphere of enjoyment.

The song, produced by Masterkraft and mixed and mastered by Mix Monster, is a clever fusion of Rap, Highlife, and Igbo Fork Music, with Kolaboy delivering captivating bi-lingual lyrics in Igbo and English. As Flavour’s mastery of his craft has never been in doubt, he takes off with his enchanting vocals that bring us closer to the groovy mood of the song.

“Normal Thing is a song that mirrors society; it is rich with Igbo culture both in melodies, instrumentation, and lyrical content. As he starts by mentioning Igbo indigenous delicacies like Ji na Agburu, Abacha, agworo-agwo, and then proceeds to communicate that the enjoyment is a result of hard work, as he says, “I’m an investor,” also mentioning various forms of investment like real estate, oil & gas, NFT, and Bitcoin.

We live in a society where the youth have developed a quick money syndrome that has led to many unspeakable activities, which include ritual killings. Kolaboy aims at letting people know that nothing comes without hard work and that enjoyment is a result of wise investment decisions.

This single is off Kolaboy’s forthcoming EP “Kola From The East”.

Listen to the track below:

Stream “Normal Thing” here.

