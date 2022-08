Nigerian singer-songwriter, T.I Blaze released a new single entitled “My Life.” Back in May 2022, the singer co-released a party banger tagged titled “Kilo” with Skiibii.

Since his debut into the industry, T.I Blaze has delivered exceptional hits from his single “Sometimes” featuring Olamide to “Kilo” and more. The singer delivers good music on each track.

Listen to “My Life” below: