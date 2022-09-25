“The BBNaija house opens you up and makes you vulnerable” – Allysyn | #BNxBBNaija7

In this chat with Chuey Chu, Big Brother Naija Level Up star Allysyn talks about working a 9-5 and creating content on the weekends before BBNaija, the reason for going on the show, and what the future holds for her.

She also discusses the possibility of a relationship with Hermes, saying she has genuine feelings for him but doesn’t think the “collective” is for her at the moment.

Watch the interview below brought to you by Johnnie Walker: