Blessing & Stan Nze Share Highlights of their First Wedding Anniversary in New Vlog

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nollywood stars Stan Nze and Blessing Nze recently celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary.

In their new vlog, the Nzes talk about how they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They wrote:

We shared our anniversary video in the last episode but what you didn’t realize is that these two love birds were upset about something. Mazi’s facial expression in this episode says it all. Who do you think caused it ? Well… let’s find out…

Watch the vlog below:

