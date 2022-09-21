This Homemade Egg & Plantain Frittata by Chef Tolani is Simply Mouthwatering!

In this new vlog, Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” shares a quick and easy recipe for this mouth-watering egg and plantain frittata. This delicious frittata is healthy, superfilling, serves well as an appetizer, and tastes amazing all by itself!

Ingredients

10 Eggs

5 plantains

1 1/2 onions (chopped)

2 green, yellow & red bell peppers

4 slices of Mozarella cheese

1 1/2 tbsp suya spice

1tsp chicken seasoning

Watch the video below: