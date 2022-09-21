BN TV
This Homemade Egg & Plantain Frittata by Chef Tolani is Simply Mouthwatering!
In this new vlog, Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” shares a quick and easy recipe for this mouth-watering egg and plantain frittata. This delicious frittata is healthy, superfilling, serves well as an appetizer, and tastes amazing all by itself!
Ingredients
10 Eggs
5 plantains
1 1/2 onions (chopped)
2 green, yellow & red bell peppers
4 slices of Mozarella cheese
1 1/2 tbsp suya spice
1tsp chicken seasoning
Watch the video below: