Connect with us

Beauty BN TV

Let Jackie Aina Show You How to Highlight & Conceal Narrow-Shaped Faces

Beauty Scoop

Meet the 37 Contestants for the 2022 ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ Beauty Pageant

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Dimma Umeh's Morning Skincare Routine Will Help You Glow All Day Long

Beauty BN TV Living

See Ronke Raji Transform Her 4C Natural Hair From Red to Ginger

Beauty BN TV Living

Chanel Ambrose's Morning Routine Will Help You Have a Refreshing Day

Beauty

Major! Tiwa Savage has been Unveiled as Africa’s First M.A.C Maker👏🏾

Beauty BN TV

Faux-curly bangs and a bun? Nthabiseng Petlane will show you how it's done with 4C hair

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared Her Daytime Makeup Routine and It’s Pure Perfection

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Allysyn Served Beauty Goals!

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh's Tips on How to Easily Contour Your Nose

Beauty

Let Jackie Aina Show You How to Highlight & Conceal Narrow-Shaped Faces

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Mega-influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina is known for creating beauty and lifestyle content geared towards women of colour, thereby making her a front runner in promoting diversity and representation for black women in the beauty industry.

In her recent Instagram reel, she dives in on properly concealing and highlighting narrow-shaped faces to create your desired look and attain a flawless finish to slay your next outing.

See for yourself below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How to Filter Noise from Voice of Reasoning

BN Book Review: Gasp by Theresa Ebi Tobuyei | Review by The BookLady NG

Should Auctioning Off Traffic Offenders’ Cars Be a Thing?

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months
css.php