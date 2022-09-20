Beauty
Let Jackie Aina Show You How to Highlight & Conceal Narrow-Shaped Faces
Mega-influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina is known for creating beauty and lifestyle content geared towards women of colour, thereby making her a front runner in promoting diversity and representation for black women in the beauty industry.
In her recent Instagram reel, she dives in on properly concealing and highlighting narrow-shaped faces to create your desired look and attain a flawless finish to slay your next outing.
See for yourself below.
