Jameson Irish Whiskey Launches a Limited Edition Bottle & Celebrates Teezee’s New Album Titled ‘Arrested by Love’

The Fresh Prince of Las Gidi, Teniola Zacchaeus, aka Teezee, released his ‘Arrested by Love’ album in February 2022. The album has a strong cast of guest collaborators including Nigerian-American star Davido (who features on ‘Badi’), British-Congolese MC BackRoad Gee, and cult London rapper Lancey Foux both of feature on the thumping ‘DRK SKN’. 2021 NME 100 cover star Pa Salieu also delivers a typically bombastic verse on EP highlight ‘Ancestors’.

Teezee, Jameson’s current global brand ambassador and a past brand ambassador is a trailblazer and an innovative artiste in Alte music. To celebrate Teezee’s album release, Jameson released a limited edition bottle themed around ‘Arrested by Love’.

Being the 2nd person in the world to receive a personalised bottle from Jameson, closely followed by American RnB singer, Normani, Jameson has further emphasized their global leadership and appreciation for African talents and the Alte culture. Speaking about his partnership with Jameson and the hit album “Arrested by Love” Teezee says,

I created this project for the world of people who live in places like we do and know that a world of opportunities is not available to them but who find ways to dream. I’m making this for the underdog and for people who have been looked down on. Those of us that have struggled to show the world who we truly are and find ways to communicate it. This is really for anyone out there looking for a sign that they can also do it for themselves.

Through this global partnership, Jameson continues to showcase its unwavering support to Teezee, creatives, the music industry, and the altè community as a whole.

