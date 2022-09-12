Here’s how the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) Press Conference went down

The Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “NICCI” held a press conference on the 17th of August 2022, at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel in Victoria Island.

The inaugural conference, which commenced with a welcoming address from the President of NICCI, Ishmael Balogun, was graced by major stakeholders and highlighted the plethora of opportunities to be harnessed through participation in the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum happening in Jakarta, Indonesia from the 17th-27th of October 2022.

The stakeholders took turns making their presentations to an engaged audience. A highlight of the event was a presentation by Darl Uzu, CEO of Eyimba Economic City Development, a one-stop shop for all investors from all over the world.

Presentations by the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia. H.E, Usman Ari Ogah as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ably represented by H.E Amb. Akinremi Bolaji, advocated for an increase in bilateral trade between the two countries. Both officials recognized the trading potential of both Nigeria and Indonesia and called for action to seize the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The press coverage was highly impressive with several notable journalists and dignitaries present.

The president of the Chamber, Ishmael Balogun has expressed that the 37th edition of the Tradexpo Indonesia is going to be “mind-blowing” with infinite opportunities for business people across Nigeria.

In his closing remarks, he stated that the Nigerian- Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum would not only seek foreign direct investments but also show the world the enormous potential of the Nigerian non-oil exports which explains the partnerships with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission(NIPC) and Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC)

In 2021, transactions totalling $6.06 billion were recorded with over 1500 exhibitors, and over 100 countries represented.

The event which garnered over 40,000 physical and 32,000 virtual participants gave opportunities to explore industries ranging from manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, agriculture, Oil and Gas, defence, aviation, beauty and lifestyle, pharmaceuticals, digital economy, aquaculture, furniture, arts and crafts and so much more.

The Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will facilitate the procurement of visas, return tickets and accommodation for all the members of our delegation with very affordable packages to choose from and ensure the event is hassle-free for them all.

The questions and answer session were highly engaging as different journalists took turns asking very intriguing and thought-provoking questions and we are satisfied with the responses from the stakeholders.

In esteemed attendance was the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) headed by Hajiya Saratu Umar, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) led by Dr Ezra Yukasak, Lagos State Government Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, headed by Lola Akande and represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluremi Ososanya and Lagos State Office of SDGs and Investments represented by the Permanent Secretary, Abosede George. The Co-founder and CEO of Eyimba Economic City Development, Dr. Darl Uzu, The CEO of Signature Global Real Estate, Prof. Ahmed Salawudeen both premium members of the Nigerian Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry(NICCI).

For more information on how you or your organization can partake in the upcoming Nigerian-Indonesian investment and Trade Forum, kindly contact our sales team at: [email protected], [email protected] or call: +234 8182237726

They look forward to hosting you in Jakarta, Indonesia. Welcome on board!





