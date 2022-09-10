Connect with us

How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Viola Davis, John Boyega, and the rest of the star-studded cast of “The Woman King” walked the red carpet on Friday before the world premiere of their historical drama at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The blockbuster, which tells the action-packed story of the Agojie: an all-female unit of warriors that guarded the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century, has a cast consisting of some of the most outstanding young Black actors working today, including Lashana Lynch as Izogie, a seasoned fighter; Thuso Mbedu as Nawi, a fiery Agojie in training; and John Boyega as Dahomey’s ruler King Ghezo.

See how they showed up and showed out on the red carpet.

Viola Davis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Woman King (@womankingmovie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Greta Constantine (@gretaconstantine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIFF (@tiff_net)

John Boyega

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega)

Thuso Mbedu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lashana Lynch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lashana Lynch (@lashanalynch)

Adrienne Warren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Siv Ngesi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

More Highlights

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Woman King (@womankingmovie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Woman King (@womankingmovie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OverCat (@overcat_pr)

