How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Viola Davis, John Boyega, and the rest of the star-studded cast of “The Woman King” walked the red carpet on Friday before the world premiere of their historical drama at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The blockbuster, which tells the action-packed story of the Agojie: an all-female unit of warriors that guarded the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century, has a cast consisting of some of the most outstanding young Black actors working today, including Lashana Lynch as Izogie, a seasoned fighter; Thuso Mbedu as Nawi, a fiery Agojie in training; and John Boyega as Dahomey’s ruler King Ghezo.

See how they showed up and showed out on the red carpet.

Viola Davis

John Boyega

Thuso Mbedu

Lashana Lynch

Adrienne Warren

More Highlights

