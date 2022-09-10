Connect with us

New Music: Dozzybeat feat. Ugo – Long Distance

Dozzybeat, in his new single, “Long Distance” featuring Ugo, portrays an impeccable awareness of his musical dexterity as an artist as he takes listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions by switching between vocalising harmonies and asserting spoken words with rap.

“Long Distance,” as the title suggests, is a song about staying in touch with a loved one virtually from afar.In this story, which is told in a lyrical way that makes it come alive, the artist talks to his lover about how compromises are necessary for their type of relationship to work.

The singer ultimately concludes that he is ready to do anything for this companionship to work.

Listen to the track below:

“Long Distance” is a fine blend of rap and harmonious Afrobeats, sounds blended with interesting lyrics and a voice that understands each part of its delivery. It is a song for those who linger in the state of longing for a loved one who’s miles apart.

Watch the music video below:

Stream and download ”Long Distance” here.

