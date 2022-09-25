Connect with us

Bask in The Colours Of Love With Oreka & Teka’s Yoruba Trad

She Said Yes! Yolanda & Joel’s #BNBling Moment Will Make Your Day

Blessing & Stan Nze Share Highlights of their First Wedding Anniversary in New Vlog

Thanks to NYSC, Eunice & Ebuka are Set For The Aisle! #DoseofEE

Abimbola Craig's Dating Tips for People in Their 20s

Stan Nze and His Lolo Blessing Celebrate 1 Year of Bliss & Their Love Notes Have Us Smiling!

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong talk about the importance of communication in relationships on "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

This Photo of Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike is Super Cute 😍

Watch Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong in this New Episode of "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

Published

3 hours ago

 on


It’s of course, no news that we love weddings, especially traditional weddings. We’re in cloud 9 right now, and it’s all thanks to the lovebirds Oreka and Teka.

The lovebirds had us drooling over their pre-wedding photos some weeks ago. If you missed it, you should catch up here. Now, Oreka and Teka have taken it down forever lane as they tied the knot in a colourful Yoruba traditional engagement.

As with the Yoruba customs, Teka and his fam came through in style to marry his beloved, Oreka and it was simply a burst of colours and fun. The pair were such a delight to see as they repped the culture beautifully in their different trad looks. Guests were thrilled with the sonorous voice of gospel minister, Tope Alabi and beautiful love serenade by Timi Dakolo and Wande Coal who also pulled through for the #TheTeks wedding. You surely want to take this all in yourself.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

Love sweet love.

It’s time for the ceremony! But first, let’s take in the beauty of this decor…

Now, let the ceremony begin!

Make way for the groom and his squad…

Here comes the bride…

Time for the second appearance and the lovebirds are serving style!

Love surely deserves to be celebrated. A serenade from the chorus leader himself, Timi Dakolo!

A performance from Tope Alabi to get everyone on that “higher plane”…

Wande Coal coming through with the magic and sound!

Now, it’s party after party!

 

Credits

Bride: @omole_reks
Groom: @tekizzle1
Bridal Stylist: @saobyrami
Hairstylist and bridal nails: @theacebeautybar
Makeup: @Zainabazeez
Gele: @Taiwos_touch
Bride’s first outfit: @Deolasagoeofficial
Bride’s second outfit: @Couturebytabik
Bride’s third outfit: @houseofdova
Photography: @jideoketonadephotography
Highlight photography: @walevisuals
Videography: @wrgoimagery
Planner: @trendybeevents | @bisolatrendybee

