Bask in The Colours Of Love With Oreka & Teka’s Yoruba Trad



It’s of course, no news that we love weddings, especially traditional weddings. We’re in cloud 9 right now, and it’s all thanks to the lovebirds Oreka and Teka.

The lovebirds had us drooling over their pre-wedding photos some weeks ago. If you missed it, you should catch up here. Now, Oreka and Teka have taken it down forever lane as they tied the knot in a colourful Yoruba traditional engagement.

As with the Yoruba customs, Teka and his fam came through in style to marry his beloved, Oreka and it was simply a burst of colours and fun. The pair were such a delight to see as they repped the culture beautifully in their different trad looks. Guests were thrilled with the sonorous voice of gospel minister, Tope Alabi and beautiful love serenade by Timi Dakolo and Wande Coal who also pulled through for the #TheTeks wedding. You surely want to take this all in yourself.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

Love sweet love.

It’s time for the ceremony! But first, let’s take in the beauty of this decor…

Now, let the ceremony begin!

Make way for the groom and his squad…

Here comes the bride…

Time for the second appearance and the lovebirds are serving style!

Love surely deserves to be celebrated. A serenade from the chorus leader himself, Timi Dakolo!

A performance from Tope Alabi to get everyone on that “higher plane”…

Wande Coal coming through with the magic and sound!

Now, it’s party after party!

