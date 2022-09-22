Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#TheIncredibles22: M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Set to Tie the Knot Today!

Music Scoop

Crayon Is All About Gratitude on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Music Scoop

New Video: Victony - Apollo

Music Scoop

New Music: Black Sherif - Soja

Music Scoop

New Music: Emmy Godson - Inside Life

Music Scoop

Fireboy DML chats with Ebro Darden about the Viral Success of "Peru", Working with Ed Sheeran & Madonna

Music Scoop

A Tems & Waje Collabo? Yes, Please

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold taps Rick Ross for “5 Star” Remix | Listen to the Teaser

Music

New Music: CKay - Mmadu

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Fronts the Autumn 2022 Issue of Dazed Magazine

Music

#TheIncredibles22: M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Set to Tie the Knot Today!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We’re loving the love in the air right now as our faves are finding their persons and going down forever lane.

Award-winning rapper M.I Abaga and the love of his life, Eniola Mafe (see their pre-wedding photos) are getting married today and we’re super stoked for them. Sharing their beautiful proposal video on Instagram, M.I said; “I’m getting married today ♥️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

And we’ve also got some videos and the first look at the groom:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Stay tuned on @bellanaijaonline and @bellanaijaweddings as we bring you all the lovely updates from #TheIncredibles22.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events

Dienye Diri: What Type of Web Hosting Does your Business Need?

Vanessa Nakate, Zahra Joya & Other Changemakers Announced as Winners of Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards

Is Everything About Life Hinged On Luck?
css.php