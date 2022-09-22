TheIncredibles22: M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Set to Tie the Knot Today!

We’re loving the love in the air right now as our faves are finding their persons and going down forever lane.

Award-winning rapper M.I Abaga and the love of his life, Eniola Mafe (see their pre-wedding photos) are getting married today and we’re super stoked for them. Sharing their beautiful proposal video on Instagram, M.I said; “I’m getting married today ♥️.”

And we’ve also got some videos and the first look at the groom:

