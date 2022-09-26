Connect with us

Promotions

Actress Victoria Nwogu advocates for Subsidy on Sanitary Products for Teenage Girls and Women in Nigeria

Promotions Style

Turkish eCommerce Marketplace, Habadukkan launches in Nigeria in Partnership with Skynet Express Nigeria

Career Promotions

Major! Harvard University is set to Honour Chimamanda with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal

Promotions

Jumia, Coca-Cola Partner To Provide Online Shopping To Consumers In Africa

Events Promotions

Paradise Investment Network Cooperative hosts a Launch for its Cooperative Society | See here

Promotions

Rogba & Bio Arimoro Talk about the Anatomy of a Relationship and their Podcast 'Love and Everything In Between'

Nollywood Promotions

Don Crucifixto Entertainment’s Movie 'Privileged' is out for Screening at Art is Alive Film Festival

Nollywood Promotions

Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’ Movie hits Cinemas across Africa | September 23rd

Promotions

GIG Logistics launches in China; Opening up more Economic Possibilities for its Customers

Promotions

Audiomack launches Premiere Access feature to Support the Growth of African Artist

Promotions

Actress Victoria Nwogu advocates for Subsidy on Sanitary Products for Teenage Girls and Women in Nigeria

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nollywood Actress Victoria Nwogu founder of one of the foremost Victoria Nwogu Outreach calls on stakeholders and the government to make sanitary pads free or subsidise them at least to aid teenage girls & Women In Nigeria.

Victoria Nwogu made this call on the sidelines of recent advocacy and outreach campaign In Lagos, Nigeria where she distributed sanitary pads, school items and food to Women and teenagers. Victoria Nwogu’s NGO Is famous for putting sanitary pads distribution as the foremost objective of her charity giveaways.

The actress further made a case by saying “I speak from the angle of a young Nigerian girl who had her secondary school education In an all-girls boarding school”

Continuing, Victoria Nwogu said, Menstruation is not by choice, It is not a luxury. In fact, It Is more of a nightmare for us females. There are countless stories of underprivileged teenage girls and women who miss classes and business hours in fear of being stained because they cannot afford sanitary pads. Some use tissue paper as pads which are not hygienic as some infections occur due to hygiene defaults; medically some of these infections can overtime cause damage to the female fertility organs, certainly a Woman’s worse nightmare; she emphasises

The beautiful actress says she will continue to contribute pads to the less privileged in Nigeria as it is a grossly underrated struggle females encounter.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: My Top 9 Hacks For Overcoming Fear

Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events

Dienye Diri: What Type of Web Hosting Does your Business Need?
css.php